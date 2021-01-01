Latest in Gear

Image credit: JHVEPhoto via Getty Images

Google engineers leave the company over controversial exit of top AI ethicist

The tech giant is losing talent over Timnit Gebru's departure.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
3h ago
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mountain View, California, USA - March 29, 2018: Google sign on the building at Google's headquarters in Silicon Valley . Google is an American technology company in Internet-related services and products.
JHVEPhoto via Getty Images

Google has lost a couple of talents due to the way it treated and the departure of its former top AI ethics researcher, Dr. Timnit Gebru. According to Reuters, engineering director David Baker left the tech giant last month after 16 years with the company. In a letter seen by the news organization, Baker said Gebru’s exit “extinguished [his] desire to continue as a Googler.” He added: “We cannot say we believe in diversity, and then ignore the conspicuous absence of many voices from within our walls.”

Software engineer Vinesh Kannan, who built infrastructure and features for organic shopping on the website, has also left the company. Kannan explained in a tweet that he made his decision because “Google's mistreatment of @timnitGebru and @RealAbril (April Christina Curley) crossed a personal red line.”

Timnit Gebru used to co—lead Google’s Ethical Artificial Intelligence Team until her controversial exit. Gebru said she was fired after sending an email to the company’s internal “Brain Women and Allies” list. In a report trying to get to the bottom of what happened, MIT’s Technology Review said Gebru’s departure was a result of a conflict over a paper she co-authored. The paper discussed issues with training language AI, including its environmental impact and its potential to cause a disadvantage to marginalized groups.

Google AI head Jeff Dean reportedly told colleagues in an internal email that the paper “didn’t meet [the company’s] bar for publication.” Gebru apparently pushed back on orders to pull the research and told the tech giant she would resign if her conditions weren’t met. She wrote on Twitter that Google didn’t agree to her conditions and accepted her resignation, ending her employment much earlier than the date she specified and even before she got back from vacation.

As for Curley, she was a diversity recruiter who said she was fired for calling Google out “on [its] racist bullshit.” Both Gebru and Curley are Black women. Google told The Verge it doesn’t agree with the “way April describes her termination, but it’s not appropriate for [the company] to provide a commentary about her claims.”

Gebru’s exit caused an uproar, prompting thousands of Googlers, as well as academic, industry and civil society supporters to sign a letter calling on Google Research “to strengthen its commitment to research integrity and to unequivocally commit to supporting research that honors the commitments made in Google’s AI Principles.” The Google Ethics AI team also demanded the removal of Megan Kacholia, vice president of engineering at Google, and for Gebru’s reinstatement at a higher position. Google CEO Sundar Pichai apologized for how the company handled her departure in an internal email and pledged to investigate what happened to “identify all the points where [the company] can learn.”

In this article: Google, Timnit Gebru, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google engineers leave the company over controversial exit of top AI ethicist

Google engineers leave the company over controversial exit of top AI ethicist

View
Amazon workers claim the company is forcing them to work grueling 10-hour shifts

Amazon workers claim the company is forcing them to work grueling 10-hour shifts

View
Apple's iPad mini drops to all-time low of $335

Apple's iPad mini drops to all-time low of $335

View
Razer just had to put RGB lighting in this $330 Thunderbolt 4 dock

Razer just had to put RGB lighting in this $330 Thunderbolt 4 dock

View
Apple's parental controls prevent kids from searching for 'Asian' things

Apple's parental controls prevent kids from searching for 'Asian' things

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr