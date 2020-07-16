Google's Fabricius uses machine learning to decode hieroglyphs

In Play, you can type into a text field and the system will generate its closest approximation of your message in hieroglyphs. You can then choose to share it over social media or send a link to your friends. As Google cautions, these translations aren’t academically correct and are “just for fun.”

Google

Finally, researchers can check out the Work section on their desktops to decode symbols they have on file by uploading images to the workbench. According to Google’s statement, Fabricus is the first digital tool that decodes Egyptian hieroglyphs build on machine learning. Prior to this, Google said “experts had to manually dig through books upon books to translate and decipher the ancient language.” This tool is also being released as open source on Github to aid research in the study of ancient languages.

You can visit the Fabricius site to learn about or create messages in hieroglyphs on your phone or desktop, while the decoding workbench is only available on the latter. This machine learning platform could help researchers uncover more about our world’s history, but also offer a fun way to learn about our past.