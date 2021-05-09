Google is helping developers build Android apps for bigger screens

As usual, Google followed up its big I/O keynote with a quicker session focused specifically on the new tools it'll offer the developer community in the coming months. The entire developer keynote is up on YouTube, but here are a handful of things that caught our eyes.

Google announced a new tool coming that should help it realize the multi-screen vision the company laid out for its new Material You design language. Jetpack Compose is a UI toolkit that should make it easier for developer to build apps that'll work across a wider variety of Android devices, not just phones. Compose was first announced at I/O two years ago, and Google has been developing it in public since then. The stable release is now set for July of this year. Given that Google has always had a challenge making developer build Android apps for larger screen, this could be a crucial tool — especially given the ever-increasing number of Chromebooks out there running Android apps.

Google discussed security extensively in its main keynote, and the developer keynote revealed some new details about a new security tool for developers called App Check. It'll be out soon in beta as part of the Firebase developer console and it help to identify legitimate traffic from your app. Specifically, it can verify that data coming in to your services is coming from an authorized app and block it from unverified sources. That's not something a user might directly notice, but it does mean that any data a developer needs to keep on its users to keep their app doing what it needs to won't be accessed or compromised.

Google also went deep into its open-source Flutter development kit, talked over the changes coming to Wear OS in more details, and hit on a number of other changes its making to how users will built apps with its platforms. If you want more, the developer keynote is embedded below and you should also turn into the many I/O sessions taking place in the next few days.