Google has officially stopped supporting the first-gen Chromecast

It's officially the end of an era for the original Google Chromecast, with the first-generation model no longer receiving any updates or support, 9to5Google reports. Chromecast first came on the scene in 2013 as a key-sized device that promised to provide a Smart TV experience for $35, and it has done just that. Google has upgraded the initial Chromecast's hardware throughout the years to keep up with streaming denands but is now leaving it behind for good.

In a release on Chromecast's informational hub, Google asserted that "Support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended, which means these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance." Google last updated Chromecast's support page back in April, meaning the announcement has gone unnoticed for some time now.

Through the lens of Google alone, a complete pull-back on the 10-year-old Chromecast original has been a long time coming. The company has only looked after the first-gen's bug and security issues (rather than larger-scale updates) since 2019. The last update came in November 2022 and was the first in three years. Google has also released newer versions since the first-gen, like the cheaper $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) and the $50 4K model.

If you're a loyal first-gen Chromecast user, the only thing to do now is to make sure it's fully upgraded and hope for the best.