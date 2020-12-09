Google's Health Studies app lets Android users contribute to research

Google is making a major push towards medical research with its new Health Studies app for Android users. Available today, the app allows you to sign up for research projects and safely contribute data, either via surveys or sensor readings. The first study, lead by Harvard Medical and the Boston Children's Hospital, focuses on respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and influenza.

Last year, Apple launched its own Research app for iPhone and Apple Watch users, which similarly focused on opening up health research to consumers. Both Apple and Google are solving some common issues: Medical researchers often have trouble collecting enough viable user data, and it's difficult for average consumers to contribute data.