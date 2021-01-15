Google's Android and TV leads chat Samsung, RCS and CES

There’s been an onslaught of news this week from CES 2021 and Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked, and even though Google didn’t have major news of its own to share, its presence was still felt. In addition to joining us on our virtual stage for a panel with Microsoft on accessibility in tech, Google was also mentioned in other launches this week. Android chief Hiroshi Lockheimer made an appearance at Unpacked today, for example while Sony and TCL unveiled their first Google TV sets. Lockheimer and VP for Google TV Shalini Govil-Pai joined us today to discuss the news this week as well as the future of Android and Google TV. Get the details in the video above.