Google and Microsoft chat accessibility in tech

Plenty of new toys are being announced across all kinds of categories at CES 2021, including a number of accessibility-focused products. But it isn’t just within niche areas that companies should be thinking about accessibility; inclusive design should be considered across all aspects of technology. Microsoft’s chief accessibility officer Jenny Lay-Flurrie and Google’s product manager for Android Accessibility Brian Kemler join us on our virtual stage at the show to share how they think about accessibility. At what stage in product design is accessibility considered? What are some areas that continue to be overlooked? Check out our panel in the video for the deeper dive.