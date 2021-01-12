Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Google and Microsoft chat accessibility in tech

How should companies approach inclusive product design?
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
16m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Plenty of new toys are being announced across all kinds of categories at CES 2021, including a number of accessibility-focused products. But it isn’t just within niche areas that companies should be thinking about accessibility; inclusive design should be considered across all aspects of technology. Microsoft’s chief accessibility officer Jenny Lay-Flurrie and Google’s product manager for Android Accessibility Brian Kemler join us on our virtual stage at the show to share how they think about accessibility. At what stage in product design is accessibility considered? What are some areas that continue to be overlooked? Check out our panel in the video for the deeper dive.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: ces2021, google, microsoft, accessibility, xbox, android, disability, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
Razer's wild concepts: A smart mask and a gaming chair with a 60" OLED

Razer's wild concepts: A smart mask and a gaming chair with a 60" OLED

View
Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

View
Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

View
Weber acquires smart oven maker June

Weber acquires smart oven maker June

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr