Google is selling the Home Max smart speaker again, for now

Google's formerly $400 smart speaker is still available, for as low as $159.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Despite Google’s Home Max being officially retired and pulled from sale a couple of weeks ago, the Google Store is once again offering the speaker for sale. While flashing a message saying the device is sold out and prompting customers to try out a pair of the new Nest Audio devices instead, it will still let you check out a Charcoal-colored Home Max speaker for $179.

Buy Google Home Max at Google Store - $179

Everything we said in our 2017 review still stands, in that this voice-activated speaker has excellent sound quality and plugs directly into Google’s Assistant ecosystem, except it doesn’t cost $400 anymore. It’s unclear how many unsold units are left, but as Android Police notes, this may be your actual last chance to snag one if you missed out on the Black Friday sales that dropped its price to $150.

If $179 isn’t quite low enough get you to bite, then check out Google’s eBay page, where the device is available in both Charcoal and Chalk with full warranty and free shipping, but adds an extra $20 discount that’s available through Thursday.

Buy Google Home Max (Chalk) at eBay - $159

Buy Google Home Max (Charcoal) at eBay - $159

In this article: Home Max, Google Home Max, homemax, Google Assistant, smart speaker, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
