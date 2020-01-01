Google stops responding to data requests from Hong Kong authorities

Google will no longer respond directly to data requests from Hong Kong authorities, the company announced today. The decision is in response to the national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in early July, The Washington Post reports. Google, along with Facebook and Twitter, suspended reviewing data requests from Hong Kong shortly after the law passed. Now, Google is ending cooperation with Hong Kong authorities altogether.

Authorities will have to make data requests through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with the US. According to The Washington Post, that’s a cumbersome process that involves the Justice Department and can take weeks or months.