Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

This Chrome plugin brings Google's old icons back to your tabs

A Firefox extension is also on the way.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
20m ago
Comments
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Workspace icons
Google

If you’re not a fan of Google’s new icons, we have some good news. A new Chrome extension — spotted by Gizmodo, among others — lets you restore the tab icons for Gmail, Calendar, Meet and other Google services to their former glory. You can thank product designer Claudio Postinghel for the plugin.

Google introduced its new slate of icons in October when it rebranded GSuite to Google Workspace. And not since the company killed off its adorable blob emoji has one of its design decisions generated so much discussion. It’s fair to say most people aren’t a fan of the new icons. Not only do they look generic, replacing designs that were iconic, they also make Google’s services less accessible since it can be hard to distinguish between the icons when they’re smooshed into small tabs.

The plugin won’t help you bring back Google’s old icons on mobile, but if you own an Android phone, you can use a third-party launcher and icon set to change how they look. Oh, and if you don’t use Chrome, Postinghel says he’s working on a Firefox version of the extension.

In this article: Google, Gmail, Google Workspace, personal computing, internet, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

View
Massachusetts voters pass right-to-repair expansion opening up car data

Massachusetts voters pass right-to-repair expansion opening up car data

View
Here's a live stream of the Pennsylvania vote count, in case you need it

Here's a live stream of the Pennsylvania vote count, in case you need it

View
'Watch Dogs: Legion,' a game about hacking, may be victim of a hack

'Watch Dogs: Legion,' a game about hacking, may be victim of a hack

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr