Google starts displaying contextual info in image searches

The next time you search for and tap on an image on Google, you may see some helpful information related to what's on your screen. The company is now more deeply integrating its Knowledge Graph with pictures that it finds online.
Say you're paging through photos of famous buildings as in the GIF above, you'll see a new element of the interface that highlights people, places or things related to the current picture. You can then tap on these to find out more information about them. As usual, you'll also see prompts for related searches.