Google is incorporating Adobe's Firefly AI image generator into Bard

Back in March, Adobe announced that it, too, would be jumping into the generative AI pool alongside the likes of Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech industry heavyweights with the release of Adobe Firefly, a suite of AI features. Available across Adobe's product lineup including Photoshop, After Effects and Premiere Pro, Firefly is designed to eliminate much of the drudge work associated with modern photo and video editing. On Wednesday, Adobe and Google jointly announced during the 2023 I/O event that both Firefly and the Express graphics suite will soon be incorporated into Bard, allowing users to generate, edit and share AI images directly from the chatbot's command line.

According to a release from the company, users will be able to generate an image with Firefly, then edit and modify it using Adobe Express assets, fonts and templates within the Bard platform directly — even post to social media once it's ready. Those generated images will reportedly be of the same high quality that Firefly beta users are already accustomed to as they are all being created from the same database of Adobe Stock images, openly licensed and public domain content.

Additionally, Google and Adobe will leverage the latter's existing Content Authenticity Initiative to mitigate some of the threats to creators that generative AI poses. This includes a "do not train" list, which will preclude a piece of art's inclusion in Firefly's training data as well as persistent tags that will tell future viewers whether or not a work was generated and what model was used to make it. Bard users can expect to see the new features begin rolling out in the coming weeks ahead of a wider release.

