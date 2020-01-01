Google is turning off the option to switch to classic Groups

Google gave Groups a Material Design makeover back in March and made it the default experience a few months later in September. Back then, the tech giant still gave users the option to switch back to classic Groups in case they’re not very fond of the new version’s more modern looks. But now Google is removing that option completely, making the new Groups the only interface users can access.

The company has announced the change in the Google Workspace Updates blog, explaining that the redesigned Groups will provide “a modern experience that matches Gmail and other Google services.” It will start removing the “Return to classic Google Groups” option under Settings on November 2nd, and it will take up to three days for the rollout to be complete.