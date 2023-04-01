Google launches a beta Nearby Share app for Windows PCs

Back at CES 2022, Google talked about how it‘s improving Android’s integration with the Windows ecosystem in several ways. Nearby Share was one of the features it promised for Microsoft’s desktop OS. Now, the tech giant has rolled out a beta Nearby Share app for Windows, making it much, much easier to transfer files between mobile and PC. You can download it right now from the Android website, as long as your computer is running the 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up and isn’t powered by ARM processors.

You’ll have to switch on your PC’s WiFi and Bluetooth for the feature to work, but you can choose who can see your device and send you files to fend off any potential spam messages. Under the drop-down menu for the device visibility setting, you can choose to make your PC visible to everyone, to your contacts, to your own devices only, or to nobody at the moment. Unless you choose the last option, an Android device will be able to share files with your computer whether the app is open or only running in the background.

To send files from your PC to an Android phone, simply drag or drop them into the Nearby Share app or right-click on them and choose the Nearby Share option. If you own both devices and they’re logged into a common Google account, transfers are automatically accepted even if the recipient’s screen is off. Just take note that both devices have to be within 16 feet of each other.

Google has released Nearby Share for the US and most countries worldwide, with some exceptions. It also said that while the beta app only works with Android phones and tablets right now, it will expand its compatibility across the company’s ecosystem.