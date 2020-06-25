Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google makes its AR-centric Depth API available to all developers

Augmented reality just got more realistic.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
18m ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Depth API
Google

Google initially unveiled its Depth API – part of its augmented reality (AR) toolbox — last December. Incorporating occlusion, 3D understanding and a new level of realism, the feature makes AR objects appear as if they’re in your actual space by responding to real-world cues. An AR chair will appear behind a physical table instead of floating atop of it, for example. At launch, the experimental feature was only available to select partners – now it’s available to all developers on Android and Unity.

The AR Core Depth API has a lot of applications. Illumix’s game Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery uses it so that characters can hide behind objects for more startling jump scares. TeamViewer Pilot, meanwhile, uses it to more precisely enable AR annotations on video calls. Remember Snapchat’s dancing hotdog lens? That’s also now using Google’s Depth API.

There’s no special hardware involved, the API will work with all compatible Android devices running Android or Unity, and developers can get to work using open sourced code on GitHub. For end-users, there are already a number of depth-enabled AR experiences to try out, such as Lines of Play, which lets you design elaborate domino creations, topple them over and watch them collide with the furniture and walls in your room. Google says that more experiences using surface interaction will follow later this year, including SKATRIX, a new game from Reality Crisis that turns your home into a digital skate park, and SPLASHAAR from ForwARdgames, which lets you to race your friends as AR snails over surfaces in your room.

In this article: Google, Depth API, AR, AR Core, Android, Unity, developers, games, news, gear, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

View
'Marvel's Avengers' will pit the superheroes against MODOK

'Marvel's Avengers' will pit the superheroes against MODOK

View
Astronomers are puzzled by a mysterious dead star

Astronomers are puzzled by a mysterious dead star

View
Segway will stop making its iconic self-balancing scooter

Segway will stop making its iconic self-balancing scooter

View
App Clips could be a Trojan Horse for Sign In with Apple

App Clips could be a Trojan Horse for Sign In with Apple

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr