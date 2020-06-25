Google makes its AR-centric Depth API available to all developers

Google initially unveiled its Depth API – part of its augmented reality (AR) toolbox — last December. Incorporating occlusion, 3D understanding and a new level of realism, the feature makes AR objects appear as if they’re in your actual space by responding to real-world cues. An AR chair will appear behind a physical table instead of floating atop of it, for example. At launch, the experimental feature was only available to select partners – now it’s available to all developers on Android and Unity.

The AR Core Depth API has a lot of applications. Illumix’s game Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery uses it so that characters can hide behind objects for more startling jump scares. TeamViewer Pilot, meanwhile, uses it to more precisely enable AR annotations on video calls. Remember Snapchat’s dancing hotdog lens? That’s also now using Google’s Depth API.