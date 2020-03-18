Google Maps will highlight accessible locations with a wheelchair icon

Google is introducing a new Accessible Places feature to Maps and search that the company says will make it easier for wheelchair users to see if a location they want to visit is accommodating to their needs. When you enable the functionality, you'll see a wheelchair icon whenever a business or public venue has an accessible entrance. You'll also be able to see if it has accessible seating, washrooms and or parking. What's more, if a destination doesn't have an entrance that is accommodating to different mobility needs, Maps will more explicitly show that information.

You can enable the feature by updating to the latest version of Maps on Android and iOS, and toggling the "Accessible Places" option within the accessibility section of the app's settings menu. Google also plans to make it easier for Maps users on iOS to contribute accessibility information with an update it plans to begin rolling out next week.