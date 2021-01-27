EVs with Google Maps will make it easier to plan trips around recharging

Cars with Google Maps built in are getting a few more features that should make it easier to plan trips around charging stops. Google is using graph theory in its latest routing algorithms to help you determine the best way to get to your destination. If your journey requires more than one charging stop, Maps will look at thousands of public charging stations to figure out the most efficient route in under ten seconds, Google says. The app will note how long it'll take to juice up your EV at each stop, as well as your total trip time including recharging.

For shorter trips that only require one stop, Maps will display a list of charging stations. You can pick a spot where you can recharge your EV the fastest or one where you have a membership. You'll be able to see what amenities are close by in case you want to pick up groceries or a coffee while you wait.