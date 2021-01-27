Latest in Gear

EVs with Google Maps will make it easier to plan trips around recharging

The app will figure out the most efficient route if you need to make multiple stops.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
42m ago
A version of Google Maps built in to electric vehicles that shows off route planning around charging stations.
Cars with Google Maps built in are getting a few more features that should make it easier to plan trips around charging stops. Google is using graph theory in its latest routing algorithms to help you determine the best way to get to your destination. If your journey requires more than one charging stop, Maps will look at thousands of public charging stations to figure out the most efficient route in under ten seconds, Google says. The app will note how long it'll take to juice up your EV at each stop, as well as your total trip time including recharging.

For shorter trips that only require one stop, Maps will display a list of charging stations. You can pick a spot where you can recharge your EV the fastest or one where you have a membership. You'll be able to see what amenities are close by in case you want to pick up groceries or a coffee while you wait. 

In eight European countries (with more to come), Maps will tell you what payment methods are accepted at charging stations to help you with route planning. The update is now rolling out to cars that have Google Maps built in, including the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40

