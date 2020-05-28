Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Google adds its own address system to Maps location sharing on Android

It's Google's replacement for addresses as we know them.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Maps
Engadget

Google’s Plus Codes are the company’s efforts to reinvent coordinates and addresses so it works better with all things Google. It’s also helpful for places and locations that don’t actually have addresses. The Plus Code itself is a short alphanumeric code, combined with a city and country, and has been built into Google Maps for years.

The company’s latest Maps update makes it easier for anyone with an Android phone to location-share through these Plus Codes: Tap the blue dot representing where you’re at, and this can be shared directly through any app you can copy-and-paste to. Google adds that the technology behind Codes is open-source.

If you’re looking to share another location, hold and press on the map location, and you’ll get a Plus Code for that location too. The feature will be bundled into Google Maps updates rolling out over the next few weeks.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

View
Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

View
Trump’s executive order could limit protections for social media companies

Trump’s executive order could limit protections for social media companies

View
Arizona sues Google claiming it illegally tracked Android users

Arizona sues Google claiming it illegally tracked Android users

View
Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr