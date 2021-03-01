Google extends availability of 'unlimited' free Meet calls to June 30th

Google is once again extending the availability of longer Meet calls for free users. As things currently stand, you can take part in chats that last up to a full day until the end of June 2021. Back when the company made Meet available for free to Gmail account holders , it waived a 60-minute limit on calls. Initially, Google said it wouldn’t reinstate that limit until September 30th, 2020 . It then extended that deadline to March 31st, 2021 . This latest extension moves that timeline toward the start of the summer. Then as now, the extension will help friends and families stay in touch during the pandemic.

