Google Meet’s premium features are now free through Sept. 30th

Google is extending the amount of time its premium video chat features will be available to schools and other organizations. The company’s newly-renamed Google Meet software will now be open to all G Suite customers through Sept. 30th.

The company had previously announced premium features for Meet would be available to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers through July 1st. Premium features include the ability for up to 250 participants to join a call, live stream support for up to 100,000 viewers and the ability to record and save calls.