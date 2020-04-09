Latest in Gear

Zoom forms security council and adds features to prevent 'zoombombing'

But Google still banned the app from its employees' computers.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
51m ago
Zoom has been beefing up its security measures ever since it vowed to fix its “biggest trust, safety and privacy issues.” Now the company has revealed that it has officially formed a security advisory council and that one of its members is Alex Stamos, who served as Facebook’s Chief Security Officer from 2015 to 2018. Stamos is one of the third-party experts who’ll help Zoom conduct a comprehensive security review of its platform. In a post he published on Medium, he said:

“Zoom has some important work to do in core application security, cryptographic design and infrastructure security, and I’m looking forward to working with Zoom’s engineering teams on those projects.”

In addition, the company has also rolled out a new version of the app that removes the meeting ID from the title bar so that it can’t be leaked through screenshots. If you’ll recall, one of the biggest security issues Zoom has to deal with is trolls crashing shared video calls by guessing meeting IDs. In addition, hosts will now have access to a security icon that has all of the app’s in-meeting security controls, including the ability to switch on Waiting Room. Zoom recently enabled the feature by default so that hosts would have to approve attendees first before they can enter a chat.

Those changes and the company’s promises weren’t enough to stop Google from banning its workers from using Zoom, though. According to BuzzFeed News, the tech giant told its employees that Zoom will no longer work on its computers, because it doesn’t meet the company’s security standards.

