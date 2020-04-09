Zoom forms security council and adds features to prevent 'zoombombing'

Zoom has been beefing up its security measures ever since it vowed to fix its “biggest trust, safety and privacy issues.” Now the company has revealed that it has officially formed a security advisory council and that one of its members is Alex Stamos, who served as Facebook’s Chief Security Officer from 2015 to 2018. Stamos is one of the third-party experts who’ll help Zoom conduct a comprehensive security review of its platform. In a post he published on Medium, he said:
“Zoom has some important work to do in core application security, cryptographic design and infrastructure security, and I’m looking forward to working with Zoom’s engineering teams on those projects.”