Zoom forms security council and adds features to prevent 'zoombombing'

In addition, the company has also rolled out a new version of the app that removes the meeting ID from the title bar so that it can’t be leaked through screenshots. If you’ll recall, one of the biggest security issues Zoom has to deal with is trolls crashing shared video calls by guessing meeting IDs. In addition, hosts will now have access to a security icon that has all of the app’s in-meeting security controls, including the ability to switch on Waiting Room. Zoom recently enabled the feature by default so that hosts would have to approve attendees first before they can enter a chat.

Those changes and the company’s promises weren’t enough to stop Google from banning its workers from using Zoom, though. According to BuzzFeed News, the tech giant told its employees that Zoom will no longer work on its computers, because it doesn’t meet the company’s security standards.