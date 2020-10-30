Google Meet starts rolling out custom backgrounds to web users

We knew custom backgrounds were coming to Google Meet, but now they’re finally here for everyone. Google has started rolling out the feature to the majority of its customers. At the moment, custom backgrounds are available on Chrome OS, as well as Windows and Mac — provided you access Meet through Chrome. To take advantage of the feature, you won’t need to install an extension or any additional software. But you’ll have to wait to use it on your phone; Google says mobile support is “coming soon.”

When it comes to deciding on a custom background, you can pick from a library of images provided by Google or upload your own. Among the default collection, you’ll find photos of office spaces, landscapes and abstract backgrounds.