Image credit: Google

Google Meet starts rolling out custom backgrounds to web users

Support for mobile users is coming soon, according to the company.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Google Meet
Google

We knew custom backgrounds were coming to Google Meet, but now they’re finally here for everyone. Google has started rolling out the feature to the majority of its customers. At the moment, custom backgrounds are available on Chrome OS, as well as Windows and Mac — provided you access Meet through Chrome. To take advantage of the feature, you won’t need to install an extension or any additional software. But you’ll have to wait to use it on your phone; Google says mobile support is “coming soon.” 

Google Meet GIF
Google

When it comes to deciding on a custom background, you can pick from a library of images provided by Google or upload your own. Among the default collection, you’ll find photos of office spaces, landscapes and abstract backgrounds. 

As usual, you might not use custom backgrounds right away, as Google says it will take up to seven days for people to see the feature. Custom backgrounds are one of the more popular features in Zoom, so it’s no surprise to see make their way to Meet. And as Google points out, “custom backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, as well as help hide your surroundings.” Once the feature is live, you’ll see an icon on the bottom right of the interface that will allow you to change your background.

In this article: Google, internet, Google Meet, video conferencing, zoom, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
