The batteries in Google’s Nest Cam and Doorbell won’t charge in freezing weather

Following months of reports , Google has confirmed its battery-equipped Nest Doorbell and Cam devices won't charge when they're subjected to extreme cold weather. "At temperatures below freezing, the lithium-ion battery in your Google Nest camera or doorbell won't be able to charge," the company said in a recently published support document spotted by 9to5Google .

According to Google, the battery versions of the Nest Doorbell and Cam can operate at temperatures as low as minus four degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees Celsius), provided their batteries have power left. That said, those cells won't charge at temperatures below the freezing mark. What's more, Google warns they may drain faster than usual in cold weather, with battery life potentially halved when the devices are near their operating limit.

The company recommends you bring your Nest Doorbell or Cam indoors in those situations. The warmer the battery gets, the faster it will charge, according to Google. You can look to the Home app to know if you should take your devices inside. The software will display a notification that says "Charging paused" or "Charging slowly," with a lengthy estimated charging time, when cold weather is negatively affecting them.

One other thing to note is that freezing temperatures may impact your Nest devices even if they're wired to your home's electrical system. That's because the Nest Doorbell still draws on its battery for power even when it has an electrical connection. At temperatures below the 32 degrees Farhenheit mark, the trickle charge coming from the wire won't help the battery. And once it dies, you'll need to bring the device inside to charge it once again. By contrast, the Nest Cam can operate with an empty battery as long as it's wired to your home, but should you lose power and the battery is dead, it won't work anymore until you charge it again. In short, if you're cold, there's a good chance your Nest device is too. Bring it inside for a break from the desolate winter.