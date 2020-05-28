Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

Google is bringing back its smart speaker giveaway from last year (via Android Police). However, this time around, the company's offer is available to a greater number of people, with a simpler sign-up process in place as well. To find out if you're eligible to get for a free Nest Mini, all you have to do is visit this webpage.

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The giveaway is open to active individual and student YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Music subscribers. If you're the primary account holder of a family plan, you can also get a free Nest Mini. The promotion is open until June 30th, though Google warns it could end earlier if it runs out of supplies. At the moment, it appears that only people in the US can take part in the giveaway. That said, the terms and conditions don't mention any regional restrictions, so Google may make the offer available in additional countries.