Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

This time around, there's a much simpler process to find out if you're eligible.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
46 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Nest Mini
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Google is bringing back its smart speaker giveaway from last year (via Android Police). However, this time around, the company's offer is available to a greater number of people, with a simpler sign-up process in place as well. To find out if you're eligible to get for a free Nest Mini, all you have to do is visit this webpage.

Google Nest Mini
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The giveaway is open to active individual and student YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium and Google Play Music subscribers. If you're the primary account holder of a family plan, you can also get a free Nest Mini. The promotion is open until June 30th, though Google warns it could end earlier if it runs out of supplies. At the moment, it appears that only people in the US can take part in the giveaway. That said, the terms and conditions don't mention any regional restrictions, so Google may make the offer available in additional countries.

Google is no stranger to giving away its entry-level smart speaker for free. Last year, select YouTube Premium and Google Assistant users in some countries were able to snag a complimentary Nest Mini from the company. In 2018 and 2019, the search giant also partnered with Spotify to giveaway Google Home Minis. Then as now, giving away its most affordable smart speaker to people is a savvy play on Google's part because it helps get Assistant into as many homes as possible. In turn, that helps Google make the digital helper more competitive.

In this article: google, av, gadgets, gadgetry, home, smart speaker, smart home, giveaway, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, Nest Mini, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
46 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

View
Arizona sues Google claiming it illegally tracked Android users

Arizona sues Google claiming it illegally tracked Android users

View
The Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with up to 8GB of RAM

The Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with up to 8GB of RAM

View
Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

View
Amazon won't support HBO Max without Prime Video Channels tie-in

Amazon won't support HBO Max without Prime Video Channels tie-in

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr