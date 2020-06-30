Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Nest makes its Seasonal Savings program free for all thermostat users

If all Nest customers participate, they’ll save millions of dollars collectively.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
38m ago
Google Nest
Google

To help customers save energy (and money) this summer, Nest is offering its Seasonal Savings feature for free to its connected thermostat users in the US and most of Canada. The feature makes small tweaks to Nest thermostat settings to help reduce energy consumption. By adjusting temperatures a fraction of a degree each day, the average customer sees a 3 to 5 percent energy savings, Google says. If all users participate, they could save millions of dollars collectively.

If you have a Nest thermostat, you’ll see a notification asking if you’d like to opt-in. Until now, Seasonal Savings were only available if a customer’s utility provider offered Seasonal Savings programs.

As always, Nest thermostat users can also sign up for Rush Hour Rewards, which allows Nest to make small temperature changes based on peak energy usage, and energy providers pay users for signing up. Nest will also remind you to clean your air filters, and a Nest Leaf icon will appear on your device or in the app when you choose an energy-saving temperature. Finally, Nest thermostat sensors (and your phone if you allow it) will detect when you’ve left the house and automatically adjust the temperature, so you’re not heating or cooling an empty space.

