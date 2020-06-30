Nest makes its Seasonal Savings program free for all thermostat users

To help customers save energy (and money) this summer, Nest is offering its Seasonal Savings feature for free to its connected thermostat users in the US and most of Canada. The feature makes small tweaks to Nest thermostat settings to help reduce energy consumption. By adjusting temperatures a fraction of a degree each day, the average customer sees a 3 to 5 percent energy savings, Google says. If all users participate, they could save millions of dollars collectively.

If you have a Nest thermostat, you’ll see a notification asking if you’d like to opt-in. Until now, Seasonal Savings were only available if a customer’s utility provider offered Seasonal Savings programs.