Save $70 on Google's much-improved Nest WiFi bundle

The Nest Wifi hardware is easy to set up -- you don’t even have to type 192.168.1.1 into your browser -- and it’s rather attractive, especially in mist blue. The router also has a built-in Google Assistant speaker, though whether this is a pro or con is up to you. Google claims that the bundle can cover up to 3,800 square feet of your home -- the router has a range of 2,200 square feet and the access point has an additional 1,600. Our stress test showed that the network was able to withstand several video streams -- including two 4K streams -- on opposite ends of the house. There was an initial hiccup, but after that, everything worked perfectly. The downsides are that the bundle doesn’t support WiFi 6, and the access point doesn’t have an ethernet port.

Overall, the Nest WiFi bundle is much easier to recommend at this lower price. If you don’t need the most cutting edge networking equipment, but do need to cover a large swatch of your home with a solid and reliable signal, this deal may be worth it.