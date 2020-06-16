Google optimizes its WiFi routers for slow internet connections

Google’s WiFi routers should now handle overloaded internet providers more gracefully. It’s delivering an update to Nest WiFi and Google WiFi routers that improves “overall” performance with slow internet connections. You should have a better chance of maintaining that video call or gaming session, especially if others in your home are online.

The upgrade should also help devices move to faster WiFi radio channels, and it’s better at prioritizing devices. Your kids’ YouTube viewing is less likely to You should also get the obligatory round of security and stability fixes.