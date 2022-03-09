Google's Nest WiFi mesh router packs are up to $100 off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You can get a Google Nest WiFi with one or two access points at a discount right now on Best Buy, Adorama and B&H. A two-pack bundle with the Nest router itself and a single access point will set you back $189 across all those websites. That's only $10 more than its price during Google's pre-Black Friday sale last year and $80 less than its retail price of $269.

The three-pack Google Nest WiFi is also on sale for $249 at the moment. That's $100 off for the bundle that typically costs $349, which includes the router and two access points. Google's Nest WiFi router has a range of around 2,200 square feet, and each point adds 1,600 square feet to that. You'll definitely want to grab a multipack instead of a lone router if you have a big, multi-story house.

We gave the Google Nest WiFi router a score of 84 in our review, where we praised it for being simple to install and use. It barely requires any setup, and its wireless radios are twice as powerful as the ones inside the old Google WiFi router. We also praised both the router and the access points for having unobtrusive designs that wouldn't clash with most home decor.

The access points don't just boost the router's range, as well. They also work as speakers with built-in Google Assistant that you can use to issue voice commands. While we found that it can't quite replace a proper speaker when we tested it, its sound quality was no different from a standalone Google Home Mini. The router and its access points don't support WiFi 6, which could be a dealbreaker if you're looking for something that'll last for the next few years or so. But in all, we found the Google Nest WiFi devices fast and reliable with a painless setup process that's certainly a plus.

