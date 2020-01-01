Google News will direct users to local COVID-19 info

Since the pandemic began, Google has been working to surface relevant, reliable information. Now, with rates of the virus and state policies varying so widely across the country, Google wants to provide users with more local information. Today, it announced that it’s partnering with local news publishers to highlight their content in the COVID-19 section of the Google News app.
The feature allows users to see things like public health guidance, the status of local healthcare infrastructure and public transportation, events and resources for those in need. It’s available in more than 21 regions at the moment, and Google plans to expand the offering across the US and Canada. It may also offer the feature outside of the Google News app in the future.