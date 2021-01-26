Google reveals North Korean-backed campaign targeting security researchers

Google’s Threat Analysis Group has identified an ongoing campaign that’s been targeting security researchers working on vulnerabilities over the past few months. The team says “a government-backed entity based in North Korea” is behind the attacks, which typically use social engineering to engage the victims. In a post detailing the campaign, TAG’s Adam Weidemann explained that the bad actors would go to great lengths to gain the victims’ trust, mostly by posing as researchers themselves.

They’d build their own research blogs and fill them with analysis of vulnerabilities that had been publicly disclosed to make themselves look legitimate. The bad actors also maintained Twitter accounts to post videos of their claimed exploits and to reach as many people as possible. In at least one instance, Google found one of the Twitter accounts defending a video the bad actors posted on YouTube containing an exploit that turned out to be fake.