Google Password Manager gets new security and usability features

Google Password Manager is having a mini overhaul with a bunch of new security and convenience features rolling out on desktop and iOS devices. One of them is even designed to get you using it properly in the first place, by allowing you to upload a .csv file from a rival service.

The storage system also now has a dedicated space in Chrome that you can access through "Password Manager" in Chrome's menu or "Manage passwords" when asked if you want to save a new credential. It's accessible through a new desktop shortcut option as well. Once on the landing page, you can click on specific websites to view saved information or reconfigure your settings. If you're an iOS user accessing Google Password Manager, you'll also now have a larger pop-up for auto-filling passwords and be able to see your accounts for a specific website all in one place.

The last big Google Password Manager convenience update is the addition of notes to your saved login details. If there's an extra pin or security question you need to remember the answer to, that information can now live right with that account's password. All you need to do is select the password, click "note," and then "edit." Once you've added the information, just hit save, and it will be securely stored. At login, click the key icon to access what you wrote.

On the security side of things, Google is adding more biometric authentication options on your desktop. This measure enables you to require a fingerprint or facial recognition before your password auto-fills. It's certainly a good option if you share a computer and want to keep your accounts private. On iOS, Google Password Manager will flag reused and weak passwords in the "Password Checkup" tab — where compromised password alerts live. The additional flags will roll out in the coming months, while biometric authentication for desktop should be available "soon." You can access all of the convenience updates now.