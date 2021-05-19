Login
Android users can now tap to pay for transit rides in the Bay Area

Google Pay joins Apple Wallet in supporting Clipper cards.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.19.21
@krisholt

May 19th, 2021
November 19, 2017 Oakland/CA/USA - BART train arriving at the Coliseum stop, Richmond bound, east San Francisco bay area
Sundry Photography via Getty Images

San Francisco Bay Area residents and visitors can now use Android devices to pay for rides on 24 public transit systems across the region. Apple Wallet has supported the Clipper card on iPhone and Apple Watch since last month.

Starting today, you can buy a Clipper card on your Android device or add your existing one. You can then tap to pay for rides on networks including BART, Muni light rail and buses, Caltrain, VTA and the ferry — all without having to dig around your pockets or bag for a Clipper card. 

It's worth noting that if you digitize your Clipper card, you'll no longer be able to use the physical version. That could put you in a bind if your battery runs out completely. You can also only have your card on one device at a time. Bikesharing and some passes (including San Francisco State University's Gator Pass) aren't supported.

If you have a device running Android 5.0 or later and it's equipped with NFC, you should be able to add a Clipper card to Google Pay. However, Motorola handsets aren't supported, as The Verge notes. If you're an Android user, you'll need to make Google Pay your default wallet app to get this to work.

Google plans to enable tap-to-pay support for transit networks in Chicago and Washington DC soon. You'll also be able to pay for transit and parking through Google Maps in hundreds of cities.

