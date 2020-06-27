Latest in Gear

Google's Phone app will tell you why businesses are calling

It could help you decide whether or not to pick up.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
26m ago
Google Phone app
If you’re using Google’s Phone app, you’ll soon be able to know why a business establishment is calling before you even pick up. In a new support page discovered by Android Police, the tech giant goes into detail about a feature called “Verified Calls.” Businesses that choose to go through and pass Google’s verification process will be able to send the dedicated Verified Calls server their phone number, your phone number and their reason for calling, such as “Scheduling your internet installation” or “Your food delivery.” Google will then show all that information on your Phone app.

The feature is switched on by default, but it won’t work if you haven’t added your phone number to your Google Account. It also won’t work if you don’t have the Google Phone app, which still isn’t compatible with a lot of Android devices, including Samsung phones. You can switch the feature off if you always pick up regardless of whether or not you know who’s calling — or in case you have privacy concerns. Google says the feature doesn’t “collect or store any personally identifiable information after verification,” though, and that the company deletes your phone number and the call reason from the Verified Calls server minutes after verification.

In this article: Google, Phone app, Verified Calls, news, gear
