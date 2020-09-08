Google's phone app can tell you why businesses are calling

Google is doing more to help Android users figure out whether calls from unknown numbers are genuine or spam with a Verified Calls tool. Reports in June suggested such a feature was coming to the Phone app.

If Google has verified a business that’s calling you (which it does in real-time to prevent spoofing), your screen will display the caller’s name and logo along with a verification symbol. Verified callers will tell you why they’re getting in touch too. That’s useful, because you might not care to answer a promotional call, but you’ll probably want to pick up to learn about flight time changes or if your bank wants to ask about unusual charges on your credit card.