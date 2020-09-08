Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google's phone app can tell you why businesses are calling

The app will soon be available on more Android devices too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
32m ago
Google Verified Calls
Google

Google is doing more to help Android users figure out whether calls from unknown numbers are genuine or spam with a Verified Calls tool. Reports in June suggested such a feature was coming to the Phone app.

If Google has verified a business that’s calling you (which it does in real-time to prevent spoofing), your screen will display the caller’s name and logo along with a verification symbol. Verified callers will tell you why they’re getting in touch too. That’s useful, because you might not care to answer a promotional call, but you’ll probably want to pick up to learn about flight time changes or if your bank wants to ask about unusual charges on your credit card.

The feature is akin to Google’s Verified SMS function, in that even if you don’t have a business’ number saved, you’ll be able to tell who’s calling before you answer. For extra peace of mind, you can use Google’s call screening option too. The Verified Calls feature is initially available in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India. It’ll arrive in other countries later.

Meanwhile, more non-Pixel devices will soon be able to use the Google Phone app. Later this week, those with select devices running Android Pie and above (including LG and Samsung flagships) can download the app from the Google Play Store.

