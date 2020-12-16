Latest in Gear

Image credit: Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Google Photos lets you relive a day through your Maps timeline

Find the new feature through the app's Search tab.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
31m ago
Comments
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Photos
Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Since 2015, Google has offered a timeline feature through Maps that allows you to retrace where you were on a specific day in the past. Despite coming out at around the same time, Google Photos is only now starting to take advantage of that functionality. With the latest version of app, you’ll find a new way to see all the photos you took on a given day. 

You can access the feature, which was spotted by Android Police, by tapping on the Search icon and then the “Your Map” icon located near the top of the interface — this is also a good opportunity to get acquainted with the app’s new three-tab design. When you first visit this part of Photos for the first time, a pop-up window will prompt you to visit a support page that details how Google built your location timeline. The company notes a photo may include geolocation data if your phone or camera saved that information when you snapped it, or if you manually tagged a photo through the app. If an image isn’t geotagged, the location may have been estimated by Google based on any pictured landmarks. 

When you zoom in on the map, you may also see a blue line that retraces the route you took on a given day. Tapping the route brings up a settings interface where you can disable the feature. You can also do that through the three-dots menu icon at the top right of the interface.      

Given that photos you take with your phone typically have geolocation data attached, it’s surprising it took Google so long to build out a feature like this. But now that it’s here, the feature is a nifty way to relive a past trip, particularly at a time when most of us can’t even leave home to explore our own city.

In this article: google photos, google maps, location, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Honda recalls 737,000 Accord and Insight cars over a software flaw

Honda recalls 737,000 Accord and Insight cars over a software flaw

View
The Morning After: We reviewed the new M1-powered MacBook Pro

The Morning After: We reviewed the new M1-powered MacBook Pro

View
Amazon's custom Ka-band antenna will deliver less expensive satellite internet

Amazon's custom Ka-band antenna will deliver less expensive satellite internet

View
An electric RV is coming from Lordstown Motors and Camping World

An electric RV is coming from Lordstown Motors and Camping World

View
Atari VCS will feature Google Chrome as its built-in browser

Atari VCS will feature Google Chrome as its built-in browser

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr