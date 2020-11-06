Google Photos adds paid color pop editing feature

The next time you dive into Google Photos’ editing suite, you may notice some tools locked behind a paywall. As part of an ongoing rollout, Google is adding a new take on its color pop feature that users can apply to any photo, not just ones that include depth information. The catch is you’ll need to subscribe to Google One before you can tweak your photos with the new color pop. When Google first started rolling out the feature Photos users, it seemed like it was making a previously free tool into something you have to pay for, but that’s not the case, according to the company.

“In Google Photos, color pop is a feature that continues to be available for anyone to use, at no cost, for photos with depth information (such as portrait mode),” a company spokesperson told Engadget. “As a part of an ongoing rollout that began earlier this year, Google One members can apply the feature to even more photos of people, including those without depth information.”