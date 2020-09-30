Google Photos for Android has a powerful new editor

Android’s machine learning renaissance is coming to the Photos app, company executives announced during Wednesday’s gloriously brief Pixel 5 live stream event.
To start, Google plans to augment its already useful image auto-enhance feature with machine learning algorithms that can further improve those enhancements based on the specific image you’re working on. Users will be able to apply brightness, contrast and portrait effects with a single tap to start with Enhance and Color Pop filters being rolled out in a few months. And for photographers that prefer to edit their shots manually, Google reorganized the editor layout into a scrollable bar across the bottom of the screen.