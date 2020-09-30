Google Photos for Android has a powerful new editor

The company is also offering an AI-based lighting feature, dubbed Portrait Light, that can apply varying levels and differing positions of light and shadow to a photo you’ve already taken. Don’t let the name fool you though, this feature will work on any photo you have — even if it’s not in portrait mode or is an old shot from five years ago. The only catch is that you’ll have to be running the editor on a Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5 in order to use Portrait Light.