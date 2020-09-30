Latest in Gear

Watch Google's Pixel 5 event with us here at 2PM ET!

We're expecting a 5G-capable Pixel 5, Chromecast and Nest Audio speaker.
Christine Fisher
45m ago
Google Event
Google’s Pixel 5 event is finally here. The “Launch Night In” starts at 2PM ET/11AM PT, and you can watch it with us below. Alongside the company’s stream, we’ll offer our commentary on all the news in real time. We know that Google will announce a new Pixel phone, Chromecast and smart speaker, and several leaks have already provided additional details on those products. It’ll be interesting to see what’s left to announce.

When Google launched the Pixel 4a in August, it promised that 5G-ready versions of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 would arrive this fall. We know the 5G devices will start at $499. Thanks to leaks, we also know that they’ll come with OLED displays and be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor. They’ll support 18W fast charging, too.

We’ve also seen the packaging for the Nest Audio speaker -- thanks to the device box being prematurely displayed in a Walmart. And a Redditor got their hands on the new Chromecast with Google TV, which showed up in a Target listing as well.

Catch up on all the latest news from Google's Pixel 5 event!

