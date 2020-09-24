Latest in Gear

Image credit: Marcos Frausto

Google's Nest Audio speaker revealed early by Walmart

The packaging leak confirms the speaker's official name.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
25m ago
Google
Marcos Frausto

One of the products Google is expected to unveil at its September 30th event is a Nest Audio speaker. You don’t have to wait until that day to confirm that it does indeed have a Nest branding and to see what its packaging looks like, though: Twitter user Marcos Frausto has posted photos of the device’s box, which was prematurely displayed in a Walmart. As 9to5Google notes, the box, which looks like most Made by Google product packaging, confirms that the product is named Nest Audio. This leak comes after Google itself gave the publication an official photo of the speaker and after WinFuture found renders of the device in white and charcoal. Clearly, the tech giant doesn’t have a lot of secrets to divulge about the speaker on the 30th anymore.

While the Walmart display didn’t a put a price on the product, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt unearthed a Lowe’s product listing that put its price at $100. As of this writing, the page still exists complete with a description for the speaker, but it doesn’t show how much the device is anymore. Part of the description reads:

“Meet Nest Audio. Hear music the way it should sound, with crisp vocals and powerful bass that fill the room. Just say, “Hey Google” to play your favorite songs from the streaming services you use most or get help... and create a home audio system with your other Nest speakers, just like that. Listen in stereo sound or all around the house. Or say, “Hey Google, move my music to the bedroom speaker,” and it follows you.”

Another leak that Android Police found on Reddit also shows the packaging for the company’s upcoming TV dongle with remote. It confirms what an internal Target listing previously revealed: the device’s official name is Chromecast with Google TV.

