Google announces September 30th event for Pixel 5 and more

Google has just announced the date for its annual Pixel event. Set to take place this September 30th, the company plans to announce its “new Chromecast, latest smart speaker and new Pixel phones.” The event will take place virtually, as the invitation has the tagline of “Launch Night In” and “Your couch is the best seat in the house.”

As stated above, we already have some idea of what the announcements will be. There have already been leaks aplenty about Google’s upcoming Android dongle, which is slated to be a “Chromecast with Google TV,” we’ve seen photos of the company’s latest take on a smart speaker and we even know about the company’s plans for a 5G-enabled Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.