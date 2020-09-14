Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google announces September 30th event for Pixel 5 and more

The company also teases a new Chromecast and smart speaker.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
11m ago
Google
Google

Google has just announced the date for its annual Pixel event. Set to take place this September 30th, the company plans to announce its “new Chromecast, latest smart speaker and new Pixel phones.” The event will take place virtually, as the invitation has the tagline of “Launch Night In” and “Your couch is the best seat in the house.”

As stated above, we already have some idea of what the announcements will be. There have already been leaks aplenty about Google’s upcoming Android dongle, which is slated to be a “Chromecast with Google TV,” we’ve seen photos of the company’s latest take on a smart speaker and we even know about the company’s plans for a 5G-enabled Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

It’s not clear yet if Google plans to announce much more than that, but you’ll just have to tune in to find out. We’ll be doing the same on September 30th, starting at around 2PM ET.

