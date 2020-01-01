Latest in Gear

Image credit: XDA-Developers

Google’s Android dongle may be called ‘Chromecast with Google TV’

An internal Target listing puts its price at $50.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Google
XDA-Developers

Over the past few months, leaked renders and internal listings pretty much confirmed that Google is working on an Android TV dongle codenamed “Sabrina.” Now, Artem Russakovskii of Android Police has discovered a listing on Target’s retail system that calls the device “Google Chromecast with Google TV” and prices it at $50.

Previous reports said Sabrina would be under the Nest branding, but the tech giant may have decided to stick with a name more associated with casting. As for the Google TV part, 9to5Google reported back in May that the company was planning to rename Android TV — to, you guessed it, Google TV — and to give it a new user interface. The tech giant hasn’t confirmed it yet, but this product name makes sense if the OS is truly going through a rebranding. Russakovskii has also discovered that the dongle will be available in the colors Rock Candy, Summer Melon and Summer Blue.

Of course, the dongle’s final designation and pricing could be entirely different from what was found in Target’s system. We’ll know for sure once it’s been announced, though it is expected to come with a remote control, a Google Assistant button and a UI focused on apps and service based on a leaked video previously posted by XDA Developers.

Google Chromecast with Google TV, Sabrina, Android TV
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
