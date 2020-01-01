Google’s Android dongle may be called ‘Chromecast with Google TV’

Over the past few months, leaked renders and internal listings pretty much confirmed that Google is working on an Android TV dongle codenamed “Sabrina.” Now, Artem Russakovskii of Android Police has discovered a listing on Target’s retail system that calls the device “Google Chromecast with Google TV” and prices it at $50.

Now Target's internal system dropped Sabrina's the price to $49.99 and renamed it to "Google Chromecast with Google TV" (not Android TV), giving legs to May's rumor from @9to5Google about the rebranding of Android TV back to Google TV (https://t.co/HV1rfeo4bK). — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 12, 2020

Previous reports said Sabrina would be under the Nest branding, but the tech giant may have decided to stick with a name more associated with casting. As for the Google TV part, 9to5Google reported back in May that the company was planning to rename Android TV — to, you guessed it, Google TV — and to give it a new user interface. The tech giant hasn’t confirmed it yet, but this product name makes sense if the OS is truly going through a rebranding. Russakovskii has also discovered that the dongle will be available in the colors Rock Candy, Summer Melon and Summer Blue.