Google reveals its new Nest smart speaker

The folks at Nest couldn’t have been happy to see their next project revealed through grubby photos used for technical certification, so tonight they sent out a proper image and teaser video of the new device.

If you’re looking for more information about exactly what it can do, they didn’t say, but based on the rumors that have surfaced since the original Google Home was discontinued, this “Prince” device is intended as a rival to the Sonos One. It’s still rocking a fairly simple design, although the extended fabric covering makes it a better style fit between the Mini and Max devices. The original Home was an excellent introduction for Assistant in the living room, but nearly four years later we have greater expectations. Hopefully GXCA6 is ready to meet them.