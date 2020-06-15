Google's Home speaker could get a Nest-branded replacement

A few weeks ago, the Google Store listed the Google Home smart speaker as “no longer available.” Now, we might know why. According to 9to5Google, the company is planning on a new Nest-branded smart speaker that is more in line with the minimalist look and fabric stylings of the Nest Mini and the Nest Hub.

The device is apparently codenamed “Prince” and is said to be somewhat of a rival to the Sonos One, which might mean more robust speakers. 9to5Google speculates that the audio quality would be somewhere in between the original Google Home and the larger Google Home Max. It’s unclear when the product will actually launch, but as the Pixel 4a is likely delayed, Google’s next smart speaker will probably have a later debut as well.