There’s no guarantee this amounts to a discontinuation of the speaker. We’ve seen devices listed as unavailable before, only to return to sale soon afterward (including a recent situation where the HomePod was briefly “sold out”). It wouldn’t be surprising if Google did phase out the Home, however. Google introduced this speaker back in 2016 — a lot has changed in four years, including a larger speaker lineup from Google itself as well as improved competition. This device is showing its age, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it was dropped or replaced.