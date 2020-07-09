Upcoming Google Nest smart speaker emerges in regulatory filing

Google appeared to discontinue the original Home speaker when it recently marked the product as “no longer available” in its store. That move suggested a replacement smart speaker is on the way, and now we’ve gotten what’s likely our first proper look at it.
Recently certified by the FCC, here is our first look at GXCA6, the new @Google Nest Speaker, replacing the original Google Home. 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ltp1quPFqc— Android TV Guide (@androidtv_rumor) July 9, 2020
The Federal Communications Commission just certified some type of “wireless device” from the company, though many of the details about the gadget remained confidential. However, a product with a matching model number popped up in a Japanese regulatory filing (via @android_rumor).