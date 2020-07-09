Latest in Gear

Image credit: MIC The Radio Use Website/Google

Upcoming Google Nest smart speaker emerges in regulatory filing

Google looks to be doubling down on its fabric aesthetic.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
29m ago
Comments
4 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Leaked image of the Google Nest speaker
MIC The Radio Use Website/Google

Google appeared to discontinue the original Home speaker when it recently marked the product as “no longer available” in its store. That move suggested a replacement smart speaker is on the way, and now we’ve gotten what’s likely our first proper look at it.

The Federal Communications Commission just certified some type of “wireless device” from the company, though many of the details about the gadget remained confidential. However, a product with a matching model number popped up in a Japanese regulatory filing (via @android_rumor).

Reports have suggested that Google was working on a Nest-branded speaker to replace the Home and this filing fits the bill. This speaker ditches the Home’s all-plastic design for the fabric facades Google has used on the likes of Home Mini/Home Hub, Home Max and Home Hub Max. It can stand upright and it’ll be around 21cm tall. The Google Assistant mic switch, power jack and Google logo are on the rear.

Leaked image of the Google Nest speaker
MIC The Radio Use Website/Google

The design is a little strange. It looks as though someone took a Google Home Max and squished it into an oval. The power button is on the base as well, so if you stand the speaker vertically, it seems you’ll have to push the whole thing down to turn it on or off without lifting it up.

It’s unclear when Google plans to announce the speaker. But given that regulators are assessing the device, chances are the company won’t wait too much longer to launch it.

Leaked image of the Google Nest speaker
MIC The Radio Use Website/Google
In this article: google, google nest, googlenest, google nest speaker, googlenestspeaker, smart speaker, smartspeaker, google assistant, googleassistant, speaker, speakers, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
4 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

View
Canon takes on Sony's A7 series with the full-frame EOS R6 camera

Canon takes on Sony's A7 series with the full-frame EOS R6 camera

View
Probe of failed Boeing Starliner launch finds a long list of problems

Probe of failed Boeing Starliner launch finds a long list of problems

View
Dell's XPS Desktop fits NVIDIA and AMD graphics inside a smaller case

Dell's XPS Desktop fits NVIDIA and AMD graphics inside a smaller case

View
Canon’s 45-megapixel flagship EOS R5 can record 8K video

Canon’s 45-megapixel flagship EOS R5 can record 8K video

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr