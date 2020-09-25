Latest in Gear

Image credit: u/fuzztub07

Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

Google is expected to announce the Android dongle next week.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
33m ago
Chromecast with Google TV
u/fuzztub07

Google’s annual Pixel event is five days away, and the leaks just keep coming. A couple weeks ago, Android Police spotted a listing for a “Chromecast with Google TV” through Target. Now, Redditor u/fuzztub07 has shared photos of that dongle, along with the remote, packaging and manual. Apparently, u/fuzztub07 was able to buy the unannounced device before it’s official launch at a Walmart, The Verge reports.

Chromecast with Google TV
u/fuzztub07

There isn’t anything too shocking about the design of the small oval dongle or the remote. But the Redditor shared a video of the Chromecast with Google TV interface, which includes a couple of games that can be played through the remote. Stadia is not supported, The Verge notes. The interface seems to be based on Android 10.

It appears the retail price will be $50 and that the device will be 4K/HDR compatible. According to the Reddit source, the dongle supports multiple accounts, and you can pair Bluetooth headphones. 

Google plans to announce the new Chromecast, along with the latest smart speakers and new Pixel phones, on September 30th. It’ll be interesting to see what’s left to announce. We’ve already seen photos of the new Nest Audio speaker, and we know about the company’s plans for a 5G-enabled Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

