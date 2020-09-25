Someone bought the new Chromecast and told Reddit all about it

Google’s annual Pixel event is five days away, and the leaks just keep coming. A couple weeks ago, Android Police spotted a listing for a “Chromecast with Google TV” through Target. Now, Redditor u/fuzztub07 has shared photos of that dongle, along with the remote, packaging and manual. Apparently, u/fuzztub07 was able to buy the unannounced device before it’s official launch at a Walmart, The Verge reports.

There isn’t anything too shocking about the design of the small oval dongle or the remote. But the Redditor shared a video of the Chromecast with Google TV interface, which includes a couple of games that can be played through the remote. Stadia is not supported, The Verge notes. The interface seems to be based on Android 10.