Google's $499 Pixel 4a 5G is almost as powerful as the Pixel 5

As promised, Google is expanding the Pixel 4a family to include a 5G-capable model. The Pixel 4a 5G borrows features from both its namesake and the more expensive Pixel 5 Google announced moments ago.

At the heart of the 4a 5G is the Snapdragon 765G, the same processor that inside the Pixel 5. With its integrated 5G modem, the 765G is what allows the Pixel 4a 5G to take advantage of the latest wireless networking standard. The Pixel 4a 5G also features the same set of cameras as its more expensive sibling. On the back of the phone, you have access to a 12.2-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture wide-angle lens. Complimenting that camera is a 16-megapixel camera with an even wider 107-degree field of view. For selfies, you have an 8-megapixel camera on the front of the phone.