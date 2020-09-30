Latest in Gear

Google's $499 Pixel 4a 5G is almost as powerful as the Pixel 5

It has the same processor as its more expensive sibling.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
25m ago
Pixel 4a 5G
Google

As promised, Google is expanding the Pixel 4a family to include a 5G-capable model. The Pixel 4a 5G borrows features from both its namesake and the more expensive Pixel 5 Google announced moments ago.

At the heart of the 4a 5G is the Snapdragon 765G, the same processor that inside the Pixel 5. With its integrated 5G modem, the 765G is what allows the Pixel 4a 5G to take advantage of the latest wireless networking standard. The Pixel 4a 5G also features the same set of cameras as its more expensive sibling. On the back of the phone, you have access to a 12.2-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture wide-angle lens. Complimenting that camera is a 16-megapixel camera with an even wider 107-degree field of view. For selfies, you have an 8-megapixel camera on the front of the phone.

As usual, the phone will come with all of Google’s usual camera-related software tricks, including a couple of new ones. Inside of portrait mode, for instance, there’s a new portrait light feature that allows you to add lighting on your subject. There’s also a panning feature to help you with filming steady footage in video mode. Interestingly, some of those features won’t come to the Pixel 4a, at least not at launch.

The two phones start to differ when it comes to their displays. The Pixel 4a 5G has a slightly larger 6.2-inch screen that doesn’t have the same 90Hz refresh rate as the Pixel 5’s display.

Google will sell the Pixel 4a 5G in black and white, with Verizon getting first dibs on the latter model.

Developing...

Catch up on all the latest news from Google's Pixel 5 event!

