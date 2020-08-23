Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 may have surfaced in the wild

You might not have to wonder what Google’s Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are like in person — you could be looking at them right now. The 9to5Google team spotted a briefly visible Reddit photo that appeared to show both Pixel phones in the wild, along with specifications. The image by itself hinted that the Pixel 4a 5G (shown at right) would have an extra camera over the standard Pixel 4a, not to mention a considerably larger screen. It appears to eclipse the Pixel 5 you see on the left.

The included specs suggested both new Pixels would offer significant performance improvements over the 4a. On top of the added wide-angle camera, the phones would supposedly share a faster Snapdragon 765G chip — we’re a bit skeptical this will reach the 4a 5G, but we wouldn’t rule it out. You’d get much larger batteries, too, with a 3,800mAh unit in the Pixel 4a 5G and a 4,000mAh power pack in the Pixel 5. The Pixel 5 wouldn’t have a headphone jack, but it would have a speedy 90Hz display and 8GB of RAM versus 60Hz and 6GB in the 4a 5G.