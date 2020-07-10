Everything you need to know about Google's Pixel 4a

Beyond all that, though, we’re not expecting the Pixel 4a to be the world’s most exciting device. As mentioned earlier, it’s meant to run well, take great photos, and not cost too much money. The cost constraints that go into making a phone like this also mean that niceties like wireless charging, an IP rating for water and dust resistance, and the Pixel 4’s MotionSense feature are absent here. That may not be the most thrilling recipe for a smartphone, but we loved last year’s Pixel 3a and 3a XL because of how competent and un-fussy it was. If Google can keep that trend going in 2020, the Pixel 4a may shape up to be another fan favorite.

When will it launch?

Last year, Google launched its Pixel 3a smartphone at the start of its I/O developer conference in Mountain View. From what we've heard, that was the plan for this year too until the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak forced the company to reassess its launch plans. Despite some earlier rumblings that Pixel 4a could make its debut as late as October, all signs currently point to a launch in early August. According to 9to5Google's Stephen Hall, Google is targeting a $350 price point, presumably for the base Pixel 4a with 64GB of storage. If true, that would give the company's latest cheap phone a slight — and potentially crucial — edge over its biggest rival, the iPhone SE.

Pixel 4a has slipped again 🤦🏼‍♂️



Announcement was supposed to be happening July 13 (Monday), but just got bumped.



What we can see in the system now is announcement happening on August 3 🧐



The mystery continues... — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 10, 2020

Key specs*



Google Pixel 4a Processor Octa-core Snapdragon 730 RAM/storage 6GB+64/128GB MicroSD card support No Main display 5.81-inch LCD display Display resolution 1080 x 2340 (19.5:9) Rear cameras 12.2MP wide camera with OIS Front-facing camera 8MP camera OS Presumably Android 10 Battery 3,140mAh Charging USB-C, supports 18W fast charging Dimensions Unknown Weight Unknown Fingerprint sensor Yes, rear-mounted Waterproofing Unknown NFC Yes Headphone jack Yes 5G support No, but a follow-up model might have it

*These specs are based on current leaks and have not yet been fully confirmed.