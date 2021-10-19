Pixel 6 Pro in black, yellow and white
The Pixel 6 Pro vs. the competition: Telephoto, Tensor and more

The camera race is getting pretty granular.
October 19th, 2021
Last year's Pixel came and went with only one screen size available, and for this year's flagship Google's giving you two options again. But instead of dubbing it the "XL" the bigger phone now carries the "Pro" moniker. The company says it's because it offers more professional features like a telephoto lens, but it also means it's named similarly to rival handsets from Apple and OnePlus. Check out the specs of some of the competition in the table below, and be sure to check out our hands-on with this fancy new phone while you wait for the full review later this month.

Pixel 6 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Galaxy S21 Ultra

OnePlus 9 Pro

Pricing

$899 / $999

$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599

$1,200 / $1,250 / $1,380

$1,069

Dimensions

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 3 x 0.4 inches)

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches)

165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches)

163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm (6.43 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches)

Weight

210g (7.41 ounces)

240g (8.46 ounces)

229g (8.07 ounces)

197g (6.95 ounces)

Screen size

6.7 inches (170 mm)

6.7 inches (170.18 mm)

6.8 inches (172.72 mm)

6.7 inches (170.18 mm)

Screen resolution

3,120 x 1,440 (512 ppi)

2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)

3,200 x 1,440 (515 ppi)

3,216 x 1,440 (525 ppi)

Screen type

LTPO OLED

Super Retina XDR

Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED

Fluid AMOLED with LTPO

Battery

5,003 mAh

4,352 mAH

5,000 mAh

4,500 mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

256 GB

External storage

None

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 50 MP, f/1.85
Telephoto, 48MP, f/3.5

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Wide, 12MP, f/1.5
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8

Four cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle: 108MP f/1.8
Telephoto 1: 10MP, f/2.4
Telephoto 2: 10MP, f/4.9

Four cameras: Main, 48 MP, f/1.8
Ultra-wide, 50 MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8 MP, f/2.4
Monochrome, 2 MP

Front camera(s)

11.1MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

40MP, f/2.2

16MP, f/2.4

Video capture

4K at 30 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

8K at 30 fps

SoC

Google Tensor

Apple A15 Bionic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

CPU

2.8 octa-core

3.23 GHz hexa-core

2.8 GHz octa-core

2.84 GHz octa-core

GPU

ARM Mali G78

Apple hexa-core GPU

Adreno 660

Adreno 660

RAM

12 GB

6 GB

12 / 16 GB

12 GB

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ax

6 GHz 802.11ax

6 GHz 802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.2

v5.0

v5.2

v5.2

Operating system

Android 12

iOS 15

Android 11

Android 11

Other features

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

