The Pixel 6 Pro vs. the competition: Telephoto, Tensor and more

Last year's Pixel came and went with only one screen size available, and for this year's flagship Google's giving you two options again. But instead of dubbing it the "XL" the bigger phone now carries the "Pro" moniker. The company says it's because it offers more professional features like a telephoto lens, but it also means it's named similarly to rival handsets from Apple and OnePlus. Check out the specs of some of the competition in the table below, and be sure to check out our hands-on with this fancy new phone while you wait for the full review later this month.
Pixel 6 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Galaxy S21 Ultra
OnePlus 9 Pro
Pricing
$899 / $999
$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599
$1,200 / $1,250 / $1,380
$1,069
Dimensions
163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 3 x 0.4 inches)
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches)
165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches)
163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm (6.43 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches)
Weight
210g (7.41 ounces)
240g (8.46 ounces)
229g (8.07 ounces)
197g (6.95 ounces)
Screen size
6.7 inches (170 mm)
6.7 inches (170.18 mm)
6.8 inches (172.72 mm)
6.7 inches (170.18 mm)
Screen resolution
3,120 x 1,440 (512 ppi)
2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)
3,200 x 1,440 (515 ppi)
3,216 x 1,440 (525 ppi)
Screen type
LTPO OLED
Super Retina XDR
Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
Fluid AMOLED with LTPO
Battery
5,003 mAh
4,352 mAH
5,000 mAh
4,500 mAh
Internal storage
128 / 256 / 512 GB
128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
128 / 256 / 512 GB
256 GB
External storage
None
None
None
None
Rear camera(s)
Three cameras:
Three cameras:
Four cameras:
Four cameras: Main, 48 MP, f/1.8
Front camera(s)
11.1MP, f/2.2
12MP, f/2.2
40MP, f/2.2
16MP, f/2.4
Video capture
4K at 30 fps
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
8K at 30 fps
SoC
Google Tensor
Apple A15 Bionic
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
CPU
2.8 octa-core
3.23 GHz hexa-core
2.8 GHz octa-core
2.84 GHz octa-core
GPU
ARM Mali G78
Apple hexa-core GPU
Adreno 660
Adreno 660
RAM
12 GB
6 GB
12 / 16 GB
12 GB
WiFi
802.11ax
802.11ax
6 GHz 802.11ax
6 GHz 802.11ax
Bluetooth
v5.2
v5.0
v5.2
v5.2
Operating system
Android 12
iOS 15
Android 11
Android 11
Other features
USB-C, Qi wireless charging
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
USB-C, Qi wireless charging
Catch up on all the latest news from Google's Pixel 6 event!